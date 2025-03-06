Night drone attack in Sumy: a civilian resident has died
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the attack by enemy drones in Sumy, one person has died. Rescue services are working at the scene, and authorities are urging to follow safety measures.
In Sumy, one person was killed due to an enemy attack. This was reported by the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, as reported by UNN.
Details
As a result of an attack by enemy drones in Sumy, one person was killed. The incident occurred when Russian drones struck the city, causing destruction and collapse.
Rescue services are processing the scene.
Authorities urge residents to be cautious and follow safety measures.
Reminder
In Sumy, an enemy drone was recorded hitting a warehouse. Rescuers and emergency services are working at the scene, and preliminary reports indicate there are no casualties.
