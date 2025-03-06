In Sumy, an enemy drone attacked a warehouse: what is known about the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
In Sumy, a strike by an enemy drone on a warehouse has been recorded. Rescuers and emergency services are working at the scene, and preliminary reports indicate that there are no casualties.
In Sumy, there was a hit by an enemy drone in a warehouse. This was reported by the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, as reported by UNN.
Details
As a result of the shelling, the warehouse was damaged.
According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or injuries.
Firefighters are extinguishing the fire, and other emergency services are currently actively working at the scene.
Reminder
Earlier, there was information about an explosion in Sumy.
Explosions occur in Sumy after warning of enemy drones25.02.25, 04:14 • 28689 views