Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: two people injured, residential buildings damaged

On the night of Wednesday, June 25, the Russians launched 4 strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Two people were injured. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the enemy attacked the city after midnight.

It hit the private sector. Houses, outbuildings and cars were damaged. Two men, 31 and 35 years old, were injured. One of the victims was hospitalized - said Fedorov.

He specified that doctors assess the condition of the hospitalized as moderate. The injured person is receiving all necessary assistance.

Recall

On the night of June 25, explosions were heard in the Zaporizhzhia region. Prior to this, the Air Force reported a high-speed target and UAVs in the region, as well as the movement of "shaheds" from the Black Sea.

