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Night attack on Odesa: three injured, high-rise building hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

During the night of September 12, the enemy attacked Odesa and damaged a residential high-rise building. Three people were injured.

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, high-rise building hit

The enemy attacked Odesa on the night of Saturday, September 12. Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, reported this, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, an apartment building was damaged as a result of the attack.

Later, Lysak reported that three people were injured as a result of the attack on Odesa.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force warns of the threat posed by an attack UAV in the area of Berezanka, heading toward the Odesa region.

Recall

In the morning of September 4, Russian forces attacked Odesa. One person was killed and three others were injured.

Two districts in Odesa were left without water due to an emergency power outage11.09.26, 20:43 • 4774 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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