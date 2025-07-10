Night attack on Kyiv: at least three wounded

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of Thursday, July 10, at least three people were injured. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, informs UNN.

Details

"One injured person was hospitalized by medics in the Solomyanskyi district. ... Another injured person in the Solomyanskyi district," Klitschko wrote.

In turn, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, clarified that as of 3:20, "we have three injured men with shrapnel wounds."

He also said that the roof of a non-residential building was on fire in the Solomyanskyi district.

In the Podilskyi district, as a result of the attack, windows were blown out in a residential building. In the Obolonskyi district, we are recording a fall, presumably, of drone debris - Tkachenko wrote.

Meanwhile, local Telegram channels report that Kyiv is being covered in acrid black smoke from fires, and the smell of burning is felt in the city.

Recall

Kyiv on the night of Thursday, July 10, suffered a massive enemy attack. Around 2:00, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported a hit on a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. Also, according to him, in the Darnytskyi district, debris fell in the courtyard of a residential building.

