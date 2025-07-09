Night attack on Khmelnytskyi region: another downed "Shahed" found in Shepetivka district, another injured person also reported

Another downed enemy UAV of the "Shahed" type, which attacked Shepetivka district of Khmelnytskyi region at night, has been detected. It also became known that a local resident was injured as a result of the shelling - the woman received abrasions on the back of her head, and she was provided with medical assistance on the spot. Hospitalization was not required.

This was reported by the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration Serhiy Tyurin, as reported by UNN.

Additionally, it was established that a resident of the house affected by today's night enemy attack sought medical attention. She sustained bodily injuries in the form of abrasions on the occipital area of her head. - stated in the post.

As indicated, the woman was provided with medical assistance on the spot, "hospitalization was not required." "Another downed enemy UAV of the 'Shahed' type was also detected in Shepetivka district," Tyurin added.

On the night of July 9, Russian troops launched another attack on Khmelnytskyi region. One person died as a result of the attack. It is noted that the body has been sent for forensic examination.