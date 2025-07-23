Night attack on Kherson: 48-year-old man seriously wounded

In Kherson, a man was wounded due to a night enemy attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Kherson City Military Administration.

It is noted that police officers took a 48-year-old Kherson resident to the hospital.

Suffered as a result of a night attack by an enemy drone on an infrastructure object - the message says.

The Kherson City Military Administration clarified that the man sustained an explosive injury and multiple shrapnel wounds to his torso, arms, and legs.

On the morning of July 22, Russian troops shelled the village of Sadove in the Kherson region. As a result of the attack, a 52-year-old local resident who was in the yard was killed.

On the same day, a 69-year-old man died in Beryslav, Kherson region, as a result of enemy shelling. He received injuries incompatible with life.

A child and her father were injured in a Russian shelling in the suburbs of Kherson