Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 10:51 PM • 7570 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 06:15 PM • 30085 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM • 77842 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM • 86862 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
July 22, 02:10 PM • 85948 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
July 22, 12:59 PM • 71695 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
July 22, 12:27 PM • 71551 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
July 22, 12:17 PM • 52574 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
July 22, 11:15 AM • 39459 views
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
July 22, 10:50 AM • 28202 views
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Night attack on Kherson: 48-year-old man seriously wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1042 views

In Kherson, a 48-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and multiple shrapnel wounds as a result of a night attack by an enemy drone on an infrastructure facility. The injured person was taken to the hospital.

In Kherson, a man was wounded due to a night enemy attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Kherson City Military Administration.

Details

It is noted that police officers took a 48-year-old Kherson resident to the hospital.

Suffered as a result of a night attack by an enemy drone on an infrastructure object

- the message says.

The Kherson City Military Administration clarified that the man sustained an explosive injury and multiple shrapnel wounds to his torso, arms, and legs.

Recall

On the morning of July 22, Russian troops shelled the village of Sadove in the Kherson region. As a result of the attack, a 52-year-old local resident who was in the yard was killed.

On the same day, a 69-year-old man died in Beryslav, Kherson region, as a result of enemy shelling. He received injuries incompatible with life.

A child and her father were injured in a Russian shelling in the suburbs of Kherson20.07.25, 07:58 • 6478 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kherson
