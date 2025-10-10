Night attack by Russia on Kyiv: energy workers restored electricity to another 43,000 homes
Kyiv • UNN
DTEK energy workers restored electricity supply to 43,000 homes in Kyiv after the night attack. In total, electricity was restored to 466,000 families within 24 hours.
Additionally
As the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, reported, Kyiv experienced one of the most difficult attacks in terms of consequences. However, the enemy does not stop, and a new attack is predicted in the coming days.
The mayor urged to stock up on water, prepare a first-aid kit, a set of food products, and charge autonomous power devices.