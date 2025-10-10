Night attack by Russia on Kyiv: energy workers restored electricity to another 43,000 homes

$41.510.10
48.210.07
ukenru
03:17 PM • 6394 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
02:10 PM • 10238 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
02:04 PM • 10999 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
01:35 PM • 14511 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
10:53 AM • 25977 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
October 10, 09:44 AM • 30244 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
October 10, 09:08 AM • 17535 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 18363 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 18108 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 25792 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2m/s
77%
747mm
Popular news
Emergency blackouts after Russian attack in Kyiv and 9 regions - UkrenergoOctober 10, 06:38 AM • 27714 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 20712 views
Emergency blackouts have already been canceled in three cities, power restored to 270,000 Kyiv residents - Ministry of EnergyOctober 10, 09:38 AM • 18869 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 15958 views
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot Robbie11:09 AM • 12560 views
Publications
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto03:17 PM • 6378 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto01:35 PM • 14499 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo10:53 AM • 25967 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?October 10, 09:44 AM • 30237 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 81070 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Alexander Stubb
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot Robbie11:09 AM • 12678 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 16077 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 20826 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 81070 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 34467 views
Actual
Fox News
Hand grenade
The Guardian
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
E-6 Mercury

Night attack by Russia on Kyiv: energy workers restored electricity to another 43,000 homes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 720 views

DTEK energy workers restored electricity supply to 43,000 homes in Kyiv after the night attack. In total, electricity was restored to 466,000 families within 24 hours.

Night attack by Russia on Kyiv: energy workers restored electricity to another 43,000 homes

In the capital, energy workers managed to restore electricity supply to another 43,000 homes after the night attack, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

DTEK energy workers managed to restore electricity supply to another 43,000 homes after the night attack. In total, we restored power to 466,000 families in 24 hours.

- the message says.

Metro traffic on all lines in Kyiv has been restored after Russia's night attack10.10.25, 15:44 • 1610 views

Additionally

As the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, reported, Kyiv experienced one of the most difficult attacks in terms of consequences. However, the enemy does not stop, and a new attack is predicted in the coming days.

The mayor urged to stock up on water, prepare a first-aid kit, a set of food products, and charge autonomous power devices.

Antonina Tumanova

Kyiv
Blackout
Pharmacy
Electricity
DTEK
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv