Metro traffic on all lines in Kyiv has been restored after Russia's night attack

In Kyiv, train traffic on all metro lines has been restored to normal operation, after restrictions on the "green line" were lifted, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Train traffic on the "green line" has been restored to normal operation: from Syrets station to Chervony Khutir station. On all three metro lines, trains are running as usual. - reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, the capital's transport infrastructure is operating under limited electricity supply after a massive night attack by the Russian Federation.

No infrastructure damage was recorded in the subway. However, due to the difficult energy supply situation, train traffic on the "green" line between Syrets and Kharkivska stations was temporarily suspended. Between Vyrlitsia and Chervony Khutir stations, train traffic was temporarily halted.

No damage to the contact network was found at KP "Kyivpastrans" either. Electric transport is not running on certain sections where the energy supply situation is difficult.

Due to damage to the energy infrastructure, traffic light outages were recorded in the Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, and Solomianskyi districts of the capital.