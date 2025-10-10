Metro traffic on all lines in Kyiv has been restored after Russia's night attack

$41.400.09
Cherkasy region fully powered, but emergency blackouts continue in 7 regions and Kyiv - Ministry of Energy
10:53 AM • 15479 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
09:44 AM • 21742 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
09:08 AM • 14788 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
07:24 AM • 16786 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 17292 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 25345 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 45136 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 35687 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 42261 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
240-million-year-old "dragon" fossil found in ChinaOctober 10, 04:30 AM • 14864 views
Russian night attack left up to 28,000 families without electricity in Kyiv region: consequences shownPhotoVideoOctober 10, 05:21 AM • 16315 views
Emergency blackouts after Russian attack in Kyiv and 9 regions - UkrenergoOctober 10, 06:38 AM • 22509 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhoto09:18 AM • 13420 views
Emergency blackouts have already been canceled in three cities, power restored to 270,000 Kyiv residents - Ministry of Energy09:38 AM • 13808 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo10:53 AM • 15480 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?09:44 AM • 21744 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 74665 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 80459 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 74467 views
UNN Lite
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot Robbie11:09 AM • 6672 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideo10:04 AM • 10818 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhoto09:18 AM • 13541 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 74665 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 32222 views
Metro traffic on all lines in Kyiv has been restored after Russia's night attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 522 views

Train service on Kyiv's "green line" metro has been restored to normal operation from Syrets station to Chervonyi Khutir station. Currently, all three metro lines are operating normally.

Metro traffic on all lines in Kyiv has been restored after Russia's night attack

In Kyiv, train traffic on all metro lines has been restored to normal operation, after restrictions on the "green line" were lifted, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Train traffic on the "green line" has been restored to normal operation: from Syrets station to Chervony Khutir station. On all three metro lines, trains are running as usual.

- reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

Addition

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, the capital's transport infrastructure is operating under limited electricity supply after a massive night attack by the Russian Federation.

No infrastructure damage was recorded in the subway. However, due to the difficult energy supply situation, train traffic on the "green" line between Syrets and Kharkivska stations was temporarily suspended. Between Vyrlitsia and Chervony Khutir stations, train traffic was temporarily halted.

No damage to the contact network was found at KP "Kyivpastrans" either. Electric transport is not running on certain sections where the energy supply situation is difficult.

Due to damage to the energy infrastructure, traffic light outages were recorded in the Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, and Solomianskyi districts of the capital.

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
Kyiv