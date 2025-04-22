New Zealand Plans to Expand Military Aid to Ukraine: What It Includes

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has announced that his country is expanding military assistance to Ukraine to support its defense capabilities. This was reported on the official website of the New Zealand government, writes UNN.

New Zealand stands firmly with Ukraine against Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion. That’s why we’re extending our deployment of up to 100 New Zealand Defence Force personnel to train Ukrainian soldiers in the UK and across Europe, as well as to provide intelligence, communications and logistical support until December 2026. - said Luxon.

The head of government added that New Zealand supports Ukraine in the face of aggression from the Russian Federation. In total, his country, Luxon noted, has provided Ukraine with $152 million in financial assistance and support.

Luxon also added that New Zealand supports efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace for our state.

"New Zealand welcomes efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace and is closely following negotiations on a possible ceasefire. New Zealand is also actively involved in UK-led discussions on options for supporting peace if the conflict ends," the Prime Minister stressed.

Addition

Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada Pierre Poilievre said that the future Conservative government will transfer frozen Russian assets worth $22 billion to Ukraine.

According to media reports, the administration of US President Donald Trump is practically not holding serious discussions on further military assistance to Ukraine. Also, Europe has not received assurances that the US will continue to broadly share intelligence for Ukraine.