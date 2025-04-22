New Zealand Plans to Expand Military Aid to Ukraine: What It Includes

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 10197 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 22433 views

The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 48285 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 61388 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 162693 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 86999 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 73857 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 66137 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 40951 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 32220 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+25°
3.1m/s
21%
750 mm
Popular news

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

05:22 AM • 39800 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

06:01 AM • 34940 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

07:13 AM • 12129 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

07:13 AM • 21672 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 17341 views
Publications

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 48285 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 76565 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 162693 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 65177 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 70942 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ihor Terekhov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv

Kharkiv

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 4966 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about problems with work before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 5606 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 18133 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 32845 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 35890 views
Actual

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The Washington Post

SAR-Lupe

New Zealand Plans to Expand Military Aid to Ukraine: What It Includes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1872 views

New Zealand is expanding its military assistance to Ukraine, including military training and intelligence. The country has provided Ukraine with $152 million in financial support.

New Zealand Plans to Expand Military Aid to Ukraine: What It Includes

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has announced that his country is expanding military assistance to Ukraine to support its defense capabilities. This was reported on the official website of the New Zealand government, writes UNN.

New Zealand stands firmly with Ukraine against Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion. That’s why we’re extending our deployment of up to 100 New Zealand Defence Force personnel to train Ukrainian soldiers in the UK and across Europe, as well as to provide intelligence, communications and logistical support until December 2026.

- said Luxon.

The head of government added that New Zealand supports Ukraine in the face of aggression from the Russian Federation. In total, his country, Luxon noted, has provided Ukraine with $152 million in financial assistance and support.

Luxon also added that New Zealand supports efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace for our state.

"New Zealand welcomes efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace and is closely following negotiations on a possible ceasefire. New Zealand is also actively involved in UK-led discussions on options for supporting peace if the conflict ends," the Prime Minister stressed.

Addition

Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada Pierre Poilievre said that the future Conservative government will transfer frozen Russian assets worth $22 billion to Ukraine.

According to media reports, the administration of US President Donald Trump is practically not holding serious discussions on further military assistance to Ukraine. Also, Europe has not received assurances that the US will continue to broadly share intelligence for Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarNews of the World
New Zealand
Donald Trump
Canada
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Brent
$67.30
Bitcoin
$88,567.10
S&P 500
$5,104.50
Tesla
$223.45
Газ TTF
$34.84
Золото
$3,467.56
Ethereum
$1,623.48