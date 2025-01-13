New tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reduce the combat capability of the Russian army: ISW analysis

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 22630 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 140709 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 123734 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 131660 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131949 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 167303 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110030 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 161122 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104359 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113910 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 79031 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 125856 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 124374 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 74966 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 89470 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 140709 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 167303 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 161122 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 189016 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 178316 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 124374 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 125856 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141389 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133149 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150494 views
Actual
New tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reduce the combat capability of the Russian army: ISW analysis

New tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reduce the combat capability of the Russian army: ISW analysis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109786 views

The Ukrainian military launched a series of strikes on the command posts of the Russian army in the occupied cities of Donetsk region. The attacks are aimed at weakening the enemy's logistics and planning operations.

The Ukrainian armed forces have begun attacking tactical command posts and positions of the Russian army in areas near the front line. In this way, the Defense Forces are trying to complicate the command and control of the Russian army on the battlefield. This is stated in the daily analytical report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.  

Details

It is noted that the General Staff of Ukraine reported on January 12 that the Ukrainian military carried out a precision air strike on the command post of the 2nd Combined Arms Army of Russia in the temporarily occupied Novohrodivka, Donetsk region.

Ukraine's General Staff noted that the operation is part of a broader series of Ukrainian strikes on command posts of Russian troops operating in the Donetsk sector

- writes ISW.

On January 8, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the command post of the 8th Army Corps of the Southern Military District in occupied Khartsyzsk. On January 10, the command post of the 3rd Army Corps of the Central Military District in occupied Svitlodarsk was attacked.

Such strikes are likely aimed at weakening Russia's broader logistical and operational planning efforts, which could affect Russia's ability to conduct military operations in western Donetsk region

- ISW analysts report .

“According to ISW observations, the 2nd Army Corps (AC) is currently leading Russian operations south of Pokrovsk, the 3rd AC is operating near Chasiv Yar, and the 8th AC is leading Russian efforts near Kurakhove,” the report says.

Image

Key findings ISW:

  • On January 12, Ukraine's General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops conducted a precision air strike on the command post of Russia's 2nd Combined Arms Army (CMA) in Novohrodivka, Donetsk region.
  • South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) confirmed that Ukrainian troops captured two North Korean soldiers during fighting in the Kursk region on January 9.
  • Russian troops advanced on the Kupyansk, Toretsk, Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions.

Recall

According to South Korean intelligence, the DPRK has sent 11,000 troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine. Significant losses were recorded among the North Korean military, including 100 killed and 1,000 wounded.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising