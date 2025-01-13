New tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reduce the combat capability of the Russian army: ISW analysis

The Ukrainian armed forces have begun attacking tactical command posts and positions of the Russian army in areas near the front line. In this way, the Defense Forces are trying to complicate the command and control of the Russian army on the battlefield. This is stated in the daily analytical report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

It is noted that the General Staff of Ukraine reported on January 12 that the Ukrainian military carried out a precision air strike on the command post of the 2nd Combined Arms Army of Russia in the temporarily occupied Novohrodivka, Donetsk region.

Ukraine's General Staff noted that the operation is part of a broader series of Ukrainian strikes on command posts of Russian troops operating in the Donetsk sector - writes ISW.

On January 8, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the command post of the 8th Army Corps of the Southern Military District in occupied Khartsyzsk. On January 10, the command post of the 3rd Army Corps of the Central Military District in occupied Svitlodarsk was attacked.

Such strikes are likely aimed at weakening Russia's broader logistical and operational planning efforts, which could affect Russia's ability to conduct military operations in western Donetsk region - ISW analysts report .

“According to ISW observations, the 2nd Army Corps (AC) is currently leading Russian operations south of Pokrovsk, the 3rd AC is operating near Chasiv Yar, and the 8th AC is leading Russian efforts near Kurakhove,” the report says.

According to South Korean intelligence, the DPRK has sent 11,000 troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine. Significant losses were recorded among the North Korean military, including 100 killed and 1,000 wounded.