What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
New route to Chernihiv: due to bridge closure: Ministry of Reconstruction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37225 views

The Ministry of Reconstruction has released a new road map for Chernihiv, according to which traffic on the temporary bridge over the Desna River will be closed until May. The bridge, damaged by Russian bombs in March 2022, is expected to be repaired by 2024.

The Ministry of Reconstruction showed a map of the new route to Chernihiv. This was reported by UNN with a link to the agency's tagline channel.

On January 20, from 12:00, the temporary bridge across the Desna River is closed until May 1.

- the Ministry warned.

Details

According to the published route map, the new road to Chernihiv will run along the Chernihiv bypass road from Pavlivka to the village of Yahidne. Then cars can move towards Kyiv and back.

Image

Optional

The bridge over the Desna River, which was destroyed by Russian bombs back in March 2022, has not yet been reopened. However, this passage  is working. First, it was partially restored in the summer of 2022 by installing a pontoon crossing. A year later, cars were moving across the temporary bridge.

The Ministry of Education noted that the overhaul of the main bridge is taking place in parallel. The repair work is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

