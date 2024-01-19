New route to Chernihiv: due to bridge closure: Ministry of Reconstruction

The Ministry of Reconstruction showed a map of the new route to Chernihiv. This was reported by UNN with a link to the agency's tagline channel.

On January 20, from 12:00, the temporary bridge across the Desna River is closed until May 1. - the Ministry warned.

Details

According to the published route map, the new road to Chernihiv will run along the Chernihiv bypass road from Pavlivka to the village of Yahidne. Then cars can move towards Kyiv and back.

The bridge over the Desna River, which was destroyed by Russian bombs back in March 2022, has not yet been reopened. However, this passage is working. First, it was partially restored in the summer of 2022 by installing a pontoon crossing. A year later, cars were moving across the temporary bridge.

The Ministry of Education noted that the overhaul of the main bridge is taking place in parallel. The repair work is scheduled to be completed in 2024.