Chernihiv region strengthens control over movement near the Russian border

The Defense Council of Chernihiv region has decided to tighten the regime of movement control in the 5-kilometer zone near the border with Russia. This was announced by the head of the Regional Defense Council Vyacheslav Chaus, UNN reports.

To ensure the safety of local residents in the 5-kilometer zone near the border, the State Border Guard Service will strengthen the control of civilian movement - wrote Chaus on Telegram.

According to him, the curfew remains unchanged from 00 to 4 am.

The ban on alcohol sales is in effect from 22:00 to 9:00 (for retail chains and catering establishments).

