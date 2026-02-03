New plate carriers and armor plates from Rarog in 2025

War is changing, and with it, the demands for personal body armor. For some, this may be a revelation; some realized it earlier, but Rarog has been working in this paradigm since 2014. And so, the fact that in 2025, equipment once considered universal ended up far in the background in terms of demand might have surprised some, but not the brand's designers. Universal, quite logically relative to the strategy and tactics of war, gave way to specialized. And Rarog responded to this challenge by introducing two fundamentally different plate carriers and launching its own production of armor plates, UNN reports.

Important achievements of the past year

1. Anti-fragmentation plate carrier. Today, most injuries are fragmentation-related. Artillerymen, mortar crews, and vehicle crews need not so much a heavy steel plate on their chest or even a lightweight ceramic one, but maximum body coverage. This model is designed to minimize unprotected areas. It has enlarged compartments for soft ballistic protection (UHMWPE), which covers the sides and vital organs from small fragments and secondary damaging elements. This plate carrier is comfortable for long-term wear: the ergonomics are designed for prolonged time in armor without constricting blood vessels. Despite the increased area, the design is so successful that the plate carrier fits like a glove, not interfering even in extremely confined spaces or in a cramped pickup truck.

2. Rarog MPC. For assault groups, reconnaissance, and many other military specializations, weight and maneuverability are now synonymous with efficiency and life protection at the same time. And it is for these five features that experienced fighters have come to love and recommend buying this plate carrier.

Modularity. This is a modular plate carrier. You can use it as a lightweight plate carrier for quick sorties or, in a matter of minutes, add additional protection or pouches thanks to the Laser Cut interface.

And one more point that invariably attracts military personnel: the Rarog MPC can be purchased as a set with Svityaz edition equipment — with an evacuation strap, an assault backpack, protective modules, and a full set of pouches for various needs. That is, you buy it and you have a well-organized kit. And military personnel also say that in this equipment, you feel not like a tank, but like a fast shadow. And this is a lot in many types of combat missions.

All the best types of plates are now at Rarog

Sooner or later, it had to happen, and it finally did: in 2025, Rarog became a full-cycle manufacturer, launching its own line of armor plates. It cannot be said that the need was very urgent, because the pockets of branded body armor and plate carriers are standardized — suitable for all standard plates regardless of the manufacturer. But your own plates for a plate carrier are always better: this not only completely solves the compatibility problem but also opens up opportunities for changes and improvements to the entire kit at once for an ideal combination.

Rarog ceramic plates are chosen by those who work on the front line. The use of modern composites has made it possible to reduce weight while maintaining a high level of strength and resistance to various types of ammunition. The plates have an anatomical curve, so they fit snugly against the torso.

UHMWPE plates are ultralight solutions for those who value water resistance, strength, and minimal weight. They are ideal for working in wet environments, resistant to mechanical impacts, do not require complex care — ideal for long foot marches, where every kilogram of cargo is an extra liter of sweat.

Yes, a comprehensive approach to life protection is important, because when a manufacturer creates both a plate carrier and a plate, they guarantee their synergy, interaction, organic and harmonious combination of properties and capabilities. The Rarog plate in the MPC plate carrier fits like a glove: it does not slide or, as the military says, does not wobble, does not wear out the fabric from the inside, and correctly distributes the centers of gravity.

Rarog's successful developments in 2025 are a response to real combat experience. The anti-fragmentation model saves lives where mortars and kamikaze drones dominate, and the MPC provides a speed advantage where every second counts. The company's own production of plates, like the last puzzle piece, clearly fits and fills a niche in creating reliable Ukrainian protection from Rarog, where every detail works towards one goal — preserving the lives of military personnel.