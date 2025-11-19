$42.090.03
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
04:01 PM • 14880 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 21940 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 17652 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM • 14034 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM • 14803 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are children
12:10 PM • 15908 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
November 19, 11:46 AM • 21577 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
November 19, 11:37 AM • 18592 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
November 19, 10:05 AM • 16624 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 21936 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructions
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can make
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficient
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 40653 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 40583 views
New Madagascar president discovers 300-kilogram emerald in palace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1432 views

Madagascar's new president, Michael Randrianirina, found a 300-kilogram emerald in the palace, which is planned to be sold at auction. The stone has been in the palace since 2009, and its value could reach 70 euros per gram.

New Madagascar president discovers 300-kilogram emerald in palace
In the presidential palace of Madagascar, the country's new leader, Michael Randrianirina, found a huge emerald stone weighing 300 kg, which is planned to be sold at auction to replenish the state treasury. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

We discovered this national treasure. We don't know why it was hidden here, but we are just happy to show that we are ready to live transparently. 

– Randrianirina stated on national television. 

Elite military unit in Madagascar claims to seize power - media14.10.25, 18:54 • 3299 views

Mining Minister Carl Andriamparany said that emeralds cost about 70 euros (80 US dollars) per gram on international markets. According to Soalihi Mosa, a senior advisor to the previous administration, the stone has been in the palace since 2009 and is part of the national heritage.

Madagascar's military government forms largely civilian cabinet – Reuters28.10.25, 18:50 • 3685 views

Randrianirina came to power after a coup last month, overthrowing President Andry Rajoelina, which was the result of mass protests over corruption, shortages of essential goods, and public outrage over the elite's wealth.

Madagascar President Rajoelina impeached by lawmakers - Reuters14.10.25, 16:26 • 2846 views

Stepan Haftko

Politics News of the World