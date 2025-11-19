New Madagascar president discovers 300-kilogram emerald in palace
Madagascar's new president, Michael Randrianirina, found a 300-kilogram emerald in the palace, which is planned to be sold at auction. The stone has been in the palace since 2009, and its value could reach 70 euros per gram.
In the presidential palace of Madagascar, the country's new leader, Michael Randrianirina, found a huge emerald stone weighing 300 kg, which is planned to be sold at auction to replenish the state treasury. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.
Details
We discovered this national treasure. We don't know why it was hidden here, but we are just happy to show that we are ready to live transparently.
Mining Minister Carl Andriamparany said that emeralds cost about 70 euros (80 US dollars) per gram on international markets. According to Soalihi Mosa, a senior advisor to the previous administration, the stone has been in the palace since 2009 and is part of the national heritage.
Randrianirina came to power after a coup last month, overthrowing President Andry Rajoelina, which was the result of mass protests over corruption, shortages of essential goods, and public outrage over the elite's wealth.
