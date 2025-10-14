Elite military unit in Madagascar claims to seize power - media
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the elite military unit CAPSAT in Madagascar announced a seizure of power after a vote to impeach Rajoelina. Colonel Michael Randriariana read a statement on national radio.
The head of an elite military unit in Madagascar has announced that they have taken control of the government, UNN reports, citing the BBC.
Details
Following the impeachment vote against Rajoelina, the elite military unit CAPSAT announced that it had seized power.
Colonel Michael Randriariana, head of the elite military unit CAPSAT, read a statement on national radio saying: "We have taken power."
CAPSAT challenged the president's authority over the weekend, unexpectedly joining forces with protesters demanding Rajoelina's resignation.
