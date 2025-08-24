New level of military cooperation: Ukraine and Sweden launch joint production of defense products

Ukraine and Sweden have concluded an agreement on the joint production of weapons and military equipment on the territory of both countries. The document opens a new page in strategic partnership and strengthens Ukraine's defense capabilities in the fight against Russian aggression. This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on his Telegram page, writes UNN.

Details

On August 23, during a visit to Kyiv, Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson and his Ukrainian counterpart signed a letter of intent regarding joint production of defense products. The document defines the framework for cooperation and creates conditions for the implementation of joint projects in the defense industry of both countries.

According to the agreement, Ukraine and Sweden will exchange technologies and experience in the production of weapons and military equipment, which will strengthen the self-sufficiency and resilience of both defense complexes. Significant attention is paid to cooperation in the field of military aviation - from pilot training to joint projects between Ukrainian and Swedish companies.

During the meeting with his Swedish counterpart, he thanked the people and leadership of his country for their unwavering support of Ukraine in all areas during the repulsion of Russian aggression. In particular, for joining the PURL initiative and allocating $486 million jointly with Norway and Denmark - Shmyhal emphasized.

Among the closest areas of cooperation are the development of innovative projects, joint productions, and the intensification of cooperation in the field of space technologies. The agreement emphasizes the strategic nature of the partnership and strengthens Ukraine's defense potential in the long term.

Recall

