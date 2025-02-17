New economic agreement and discussion of the return of prisoners: Zelensky told about the first results of his visit to the UAE

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had met with the President of the UAE in Abu Dhabi and that today's agenda included discussions on the release of prisoners and an economic agreement was signed that simplifies the access of Ukrainian goods to the UAE market, UNN reports.

Details

"Visit to the United Arab Emirates. A meaningful conversation with President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. One of our key topics today is the return of our people from Russian captivity. The UAE's mediation has saved many lives. Thank you for this important cooperation, and today we discussed how we can continue it," Zelensky wrote on social media.

"Today we have signed an important economic agreement between our countries. The document liberalizes access to the UAE market for almost all Ukrainian goods. It will be easier for our companies to sell their products in the UAE," the President said.

According to him, the work of the First Lady was also active. "Important issues of humanitarian cooperation: rehabilitation, support for large foster families, support for our people," the Head of State noted.

