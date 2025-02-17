ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
New economic agreement and discussion of the return of prisoners: Zelensky told about the first results of his visit to the UAE

New economic agreement and discussion of the return of prisoners: Zelensky told about the first results of his visit to the UAE

 • 25048 views

The President of Ukraine met with the UAE leader in Abu Dhabi to discuss the release of prisoners and sign an economic agreement. The document simplifies the access of Ukrainian goods to the UAE market.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had met with the President of the UAE in Abu Dhabi and that today's agenda included discussions on the release of prisoners and an economic agreement was signed that simplifies the access of Ukrainian goods to the UAE market, UNN reports.

Details

"Visit to the United Arab Emirates. A meaningful conversation with President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. One of our key topics today is the return of our people from Russian captivity. The UAE's mediation has saved many lives. Thank you for this important cooperation, and today we discussed how we can continue it," Zelensky wrote on social media. 

"Today we have signed an important economic agreement between our countries. The document liberalizes access to the UAE market for almost all Ukrainian goods. It will be easier for our companies to sell their products in the UAE," the President said.

According to him, the work of the First Lady was also active. "Important issues of humanitarian cooperation: rehabilitation, support for large foster families, support for our people," the Head of State noted.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

