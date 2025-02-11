New earthquakes in Santorini, felt almost all over Greece

Several tremors were recorded off the coast of the islands of Santorini and Amorgos, in the Aegean Sea. According to the Geodynamic Institute of the Athens Observatory, the strongest of the tremors was with a magnitude of 5.2.

On Monday evening at 22:16 (local time), a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, about 37 km northeast of Santorini, the Geodynamic Institute of the Athens Observatory reports.

The earthquake was felt as far away as Athens, more than 200 km from the epicenter.

No damage or casualties were reported.

Seismic swarm continues in Santorini

The epicenter of the earthquakes continues to be in the sea arm between the islands of Santorini and Amorgos.

Since the end of January, the region has been experiencing unusual seismic activity. According to the Seismological Laboratory of the University of Athens, more than 12,800 earthquakes were recorded in the offshore area between Santorini and Amorgos from January 26 to February 8.

We should definitely prepare ourselves for the fact that we will spend all or most of February in a similar situation. We hope that in a couple of weeks the phenomenon will gradually lose its intensity - Professor of Seismology Kostas Papazachos said in an interview with the public broadcaster Ert.

Greece is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in Europe, but scientists are puzzled by the current "clusters" of earthquakes that have not been associated with a strong tremor.

Santorini is located in the area known as the Greek Volcanic Arc, which is a chain of islands formed by volcanoes, but the last significant eruption occurred in the 1950s.

Greek authorities said that the recent tremors were due to the movement of tectonic plates, not volcanic activity.

