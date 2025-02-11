New earthquakes in Santorini, felt almost all over Greece

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 35227 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 77571 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100193 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113509 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 93814 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122747 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102117 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113186 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116818 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157235 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101732 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 82273 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 53452 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103370 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 83539 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 113509 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122747 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157235 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147623 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179827 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 83539 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103370 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135792 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137638 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165690 views
New earthquakes in Santorini, felt almost all over Greece

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31791 views

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 was recorded near the islands of Santorini and Amorgos, which was felt even in Athens. More than 12,800 tremors occurred in the region in two weeks, which is a cause for concern for seismologists.

Several tremors were recorded off the coast of the islands of Santorini and Amorgos, in the Aegean Sea. According to the Geodynamic Institute of the Athens Observatory, the strongest of the tremors was with a magnitude of 5.2.

Transmits to UNN with reference to RTL, SWI, and BBC.

On Monday evening at 22:16 (local time), a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, about 37 km northeast of Santorini, the Geodynamic Institute of the Athens Observatory reports.

The earthquake was felt as far away as Athens, more than 200 km from the epicenter.

No damage or casualties were reported.

Seismic swarm continues in Santorini

The epicenter of the earthquakes continues to be in the sea arm between the islands of Santorini and Amorgos.

Since the end of January, the region has been experiencing unusual seismic activity. According to the Seismological Laboratory of the University of Athens, more than 12,800 earthquakes were recorded in the offshore area between Santorini and Amorgos from January 26 to February 8.

Image

We should definitely prepare ourselves for the fact that we will spend all or most of February in a similar situation. We hope that in a couple of weeks the phenomenon will gradually lose its intensity

- Professor of Seismology Kostas Papazachos said in an interview with the public broadcaster Ert. 

For reference

Greece is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in Europe, but scientists are puzzled by the current "clusters" of earthquakes that have not been associated with a strong tremor.

Santorini is located in the area known as the Greek Volcanic Arc, which is a chain of islands formed by volcanoes, but the last significant eruption occurred in the 1950s.

Greek authorities said that the recent tremors were due to the movement of tectonic plates, not volcanic activity.

Reminder

UNN reported that a series of earthquakes with a magnitude of 3 to 4.5 were recorded on the Greek island of Santorini. Most of the tremors occurred under the seabed, the authorities closed schools and asked residents to stay away from the coast.

Thousands evacuate Santorini as earthquakes strike island05.02.25, 09:49 • 26823 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
athensAthens
greeceGreece

