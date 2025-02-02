Series of earthquakes in Santorini: authorities close schools and warn of danger

According to the seismological institute of the northern Greek port city of Thessaloniki, the earthquakes ranged from 3 to 4.5 points. Most of them occurred under the seabed between the islands of Santorini and Amorgos.

Transmits to UNN with reference to to AFP.

Details

The Greek resort island of Santorini has been shaken by a series of earthquakes. The authorities decided to close schools early next week. Residents of the island were asked to stay away from coastal areas where there is a risk of landslides.

No serious damage has been reported so far.

most earthquakes occur under the seabed between the islands of Santorini and Amorgos.

The magnitude of the earthquakes ranged from 3 to 4.5 points and tended to increase.

As magnitude increases, so does the risk of earthquakes - said seismologist Gerasimos Papadopoulos.

Around Santorini, in addition to the island's impressive volcano crater, there are other volcanoes below the sea surface, as well as several tectonic plates that can cause strong earthquakes due to their movements.

In 1956, earthquakes of magnitude 7, 7.7, and 7.2 and subsequent tsunamis caused numerous casualties and severe damage in the region.

