Series of earthquakes in Santorini: authorities close schools and warn of danger

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 38723 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 73841 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103841 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107091 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125441 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102697 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130950 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103618 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113345 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116938 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 98632 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 26890 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113874 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 32795 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108333 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 38723 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125441 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130950 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163579 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153585 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 6225 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 12491 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108333 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113874 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138921 views
Series of earthquakes in Santorini: authorities close schools and warn of danger

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40319 views

A series of earthquakes with a magnitude of 3 to 4.5 have been recorded on the Greek island of Santorini. Most of the tremors occurred under the seabed, and the authorities closed schools and asked residents to stay away from the coast.

According to the seismological institute of the northern Greek port city of Thessaloniki, the earthquakes ranged from 3 to 4.5 points. Most of them occurred under the seabed between the islands of Santorini and Amorgos.

Transmits to UNN with reference to to AFP.

Details

The Greek resort island of Santorini has been shaken by a series of earthquakes. The authorities decided to close schools early next week. Residents of the island were asked to stay away from coastal areas where there is a risk of landslides.

No serious damage has been reported so far.

According to the Seismological Institute of the northern Greek port city of Thessaloniki, most earthquakes occur under the seabed between the islands of Santorini and Amorgos.

The magnitude of the earthquakes ranged from 3 to 4.5 points and tended to increase. 

As magnitude increases, so does the risk of earthquakes

- said seismologist Gerasimos Papadopoulos.

Around Santorini, in addition to the island's impressive volcano crater, there are other volcanoes below the sea surface, as well as several tectonic plates that can cause strong earthquakes due to their movements.

In 1956, earthquakes of magnitude 7, 7.7, and 7.2 and subsequent tsunamis caused numerous casualties and severe damage in the region.

Nolan will shoot The Odyssey on a historic island off Sicily, where Ulysses allegedly landed27.01.25, 18:50 • 125590 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

greeceGreece

