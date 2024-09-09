ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
New COVID-19 FLiRT strain confirmed in Kirovograd region

New COVID-19 FLiRT strain confirmed in Kirovograd region

In Kirovograd region, 6 cases of the new sub-variant of Omicron FLiRT were recorded. 3 adults and 3 children fell ill, and the overall incidence of coronavirus in the region is growing.

Six cases of a laboratory-confirmed subvariant of Omicron, called FLIRT, were reported in the Kirovohrad region. Three adults and three children were infected. This was reported by the Kirovohrad Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, in Kropyvnytskyi , 4 cases were registered (a three-month-old boy and three adults (a 41-year-old woman and two men: 35 and 41 years old).

In Katerynivska TG of Kropyvnytskyi district - an 11-month-old girl. In Pishchanobridska TG of Novoukrainskyi district - in a 6-month-old girl. Currently, two Omicron sublines (JN.1 (Jenny) and a new Omicron subvariant - FliRT) are circulating in the region

- summarize in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention

 The agency also stated that the incidence of coronavirus is growing in the region. Over the past week, 313 new laboratory-confirmed cases were registered in the region, including 294 adults and 19 children.

The Ministry of Health explained in whom the new FLiRT strain does not cause severe forms of the disease12.08.24, 11:04 • 19113 views

330 patients continue to be treated, including 23 children. No fatalities have been reported over the past 7 days

- the post reads. 

AddendumAddendum

Doctors emphasize that vaccination is an effective method of preventing infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

It is noted that currently there are 95 permanent vaccination points and 3 mass vaccination centers in the region . In Kropyvnytskyi, immunization of the population is carried out in the outpatient clinics of general family medicine of the CNE “Centralized Family Medical Center No. 1” and CNE “Centralized Family Medical Center No. 2”, as well as in the vaccination point of the CNE “AZP-SM” of the City Council of Kropyvnytskyi. Kropyvnytskyi” in the village of Hirnychne.

Recall

In August , the region's chief sanitary doctor, Nadiya Operchuk, said that a new strain of the FLiRT coronavirus had not been detected in Kirovohrad region .

