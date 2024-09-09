New COVID-19 FLiRT strain confirmed in Kirovograd region

Six cases of a laboratory-confirmed subvariant of Omicron, called FLIRT, were reported in the Kirovohrad region. Three adults and three children were infected. This was reported by the Kirovohrad Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.

In particular, in Kropyvnytskyi , 4 cases were registered (a three-month-old boy and three adults (a 41-year-old woman and two men: 35 and 41 years old).

In Katerynivska TG of Kropyvnytskyi district - an 11-month-old girl. In Pishchanobridska TG of Novoukrainskyi district - in a 6-month-old girl. Currently, two Omicron sublines (JN.1 (Jenny) and a new Omicron subvariant - FliRT) are circulating in the region - summarize in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention

The agency also stated that the incidence of coronavirus is growing in the region. Over the past week, 313 new laboratory-confirmed cases were registered in the region, including 294 adults and 19 children.

330 patients continue to be treated, including 23 children. No fatalities have been reported over the past 7 days - the post reads.

Doctors emphasize that vaccination is an effective method of preventing infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

It is noted that currently there are 95 permanent vaccination points and 3 mass vaccination centers in the region . In Kropyvnytskyi, immunization of the population is carried out in the outpatient clinics of general family medicine of the CNE “Centralized Family Medical Center No. 1” and CNE “Centralized Family Medical Center No. 2”, as well as in the vaccination point of the CNE “AZP-SM” of the City Council of Kropyvnytskyi. Kropyvnytskyi” in the village of Hirnychne.

In August , the region's chief sanitary doctor, Nadiya Operchuk, said that a new strain of the FLiRT coronavirus had not been detected in Kirovohrad region .