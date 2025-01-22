ukenru
New casualties after strike in Konstantinovka: 58-year-old man killed, two more in serious condition

New casualties after strike in Konstantinovka: 58-year-old man killed, two more in serious condition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33948 views

A 58-year-old man died and 7 people were wounded as a result of an artillery strike and 9 air strikes on Kostyantynivka. Residential buildings, infrastructure and cars were damaged.

A 58-year-old man died as a result of an artillery strike on January 22 in Kostyantynivka. A 59-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man sustained mine-blast traumas and shrapnel wounds. The victim was taken to hospital.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN writes.

Details [1

On January 22, 2025, the occupiers launched an artillery attack on Kostiantynivka. A 59-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man sustained mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition

- , the statement said.

As noted, there was a second attack later, during which the enemy conducted 9 air strikes on the city within 15 minutes. As a result of the shelling, a 58-year-old citizen was killed, and 5 other residents aged 52, 62, 64, 76 and 91 were injured. They were diagnosed with mine-blast and closed head injuries, concussion, torso and limb injuries.

Apartment buildings, private houses, garages, cars, power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Image

For reference 

Under the procedural supervision of the Kostiantyniv District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings on war crimes (Art. 438(1), (2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

 Russian troops carried out 3829 attacks along the contact line in Donetsk region, including 33 aerial bombs. The attacks killed 1 person, wounded 3, and damaged critical infrastructure.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
donetskDonetsk

