New BMW cars will have automatic turn signal activation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1112 views

The BMW iX3 has received a driver assistance system with automatic turn signal activation. The crossover has a range of up to 640 km and fast charging, which adds 320 km in 10 minutes.

New BMW cars will have automatic turn signal activation

BMW has unveiled a car based on the new Neue Klasse platform - the iX3 electric crossover. The model is equipped with an advanced driver assistance system that provides a higher level of autonomy and safety. A distinctive feature of the new system is its ability to work in symbiosis with the driver. In particular, the new BMWs will have automatic turn signals. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Verge.

Details

One of the key features of the iX3 is a new computing platform equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride chip, which provides significantly more processing power compared to previous BMW models. An advanced sensor system, including cameras and radars, allows the car to more accurately assess the situation on the road.

The driver monitoring system tracks the driver's attention, using eye-tracking technology to not only warn of distractions, but also to actively assist in driving. For example, when driving on the highway, the car can change lanes on its own if the driver indicates an intention to do so, even turning on and off the turn signal automatically.

The iX3 also features an improved stability and electric motor power management system. Thanks to a new processor that aggregates stability, traction and electric control functions, the car provides a smooth and comfortable ride, especially on wet roads.

BMW unveiled the new M2 CS 2026: what's inside29.05.25, 14:18 • 2240 views

The BMW iX3 crossover can travel up to 640 km on a single charge thanks to a new battery architecture and support for fast charging up to 400 kW, which allows you to add up to 320 km of range in 10 minutes.

BMW has high hopes for the electric iX3, hoping that it will compete with traditional gasoline models and attract consumers to electric cars. The novelty is part of the company's strategy, which plans to release several new models on the Neue Klasse platform in the coming years.

Only for the richest: BMW introduced a universal Speedtop with a powerful V8 and exclusive design24.05.25, 16:58 • 12482 views

Recall

In May of the reporting year, the Chinese manufacturer BYD overtook Tesla for the first time in sales of electric vehicles on the European continent. Meanwhile, Elon Musk's company is lagging further and further behind - Tesla's sales figures fell in April.

Liliia Naboka

