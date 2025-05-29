BMW unveiled the new M2 CS 2026: what's inside

The BMW automobile concern has officially presented a new version of the M2 CS 2026 model, which received a more powerful engine and lost the manual transmission. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official BMW website.

Details

The model is equipped with a 3.0-liter in-line six-cylinder S58 engine with two turbochargers, producing 523 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque (650 Nm). This is 50 hp more than the standard M2.

All M2 CS versions are equipped with an 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with Drivelogic.

Technical specifications

Technical specifications of the BMW M2 CS 2026:

engine: 3.0-liter in-line six-cylinder S58 with two turbochargers;

power: 523 hp at 6,250 rpm;

torque: 479 lb-ft (650 Nm);

transmission: 8-speed automatic M Steptronic;

drive: rear;

weight: reduced by 97 pounds (approximately 44 kg) due to the use of carbon fiber;

acceleration 0-100 km/h: approximately 3.7 seconds;

maximum speed: electronically limited to 250 km/h.

BMW decided not to equip the M2 CS with a manual transmission, as this would limit the engine power to below 500 hp.

According to BMW M chief Frank van Meel, the use of an automatic transmission made it possible to fully realize the potential of the S58 engine.

Production of the BMW M2 CS is expected to begin in August 2025 at the plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The model is expected to be released in a limited edition.

The starting price in the USA will be 99 thousand 775 dollars.

Addendum

The BMW M2 CS is the successor to the first CS version introduced in 2019 and continues the tradition of compact high-performance BMW M cars.

The model debuted at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este event in May 2025.

