BMW unveiled the new M2 CS 2026: what's inside

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi
10:11 AM • 12832 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 31602 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 31572 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 56415 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 62511 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 101821 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 103576 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 111412 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 100806 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 171246 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

May 29, 02:03 AM • 80361 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

May 29, 02:35 AM • 50982 views

ISW: Putin wants to force the West to "surrender" Ukraine and dismantle NATO

May 29, 03:04 AM • 10066 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 31657 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 22601 views
Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 56415 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 139602 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 217040 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 227545 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 231536 views
"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 22955 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 32004 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 84243 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 144396 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 82916 views
Telegram

Lockheed P-3 Orion

TikTok

Dassault Rafale

Dassault Mirage 2000

BMW unveiled the new M2 CS 2026: what's inside

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

BMW unveiled the M2 CS 2026 with 523 hp and 8-speed automatic transmission. Acceleration to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, price from $99,775, production in August 2025.

BMW unveiled the new M2 CS 2026: what's inside
www.press.bmwgroup.com

The BMW automobile concern has officially presented a new version of the M2 CS 2026 model, which received a more powerful engine and lost the manual transmission. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official BMW website.

Details

The model is equipped with a 3.0-liter in-line six-cylinder S58 engine with two turbochargers, producing 523 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque (650 Nm). This is 50 hp more than the standard M2.

All M2 CS versions are equipped with an 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with Drivelogic.

Technical specifications

Technical specifications of the BMW M2 CS 2026:

  • engine: 3.0-liter in-line six-cylinder S58 with two turbochargers;
    • power: 523 hp at 6,250 rpm;
      • torque: 479 lb-ft (650 Nm);
        • transmission: 8-speed automatic M Steptronic;
          • drive: rear;
            • weight: reduced by 97 pounds (approximately 44 kg) due to the use of carbon fiber;
              • acceleration 0-100 km/h: approximately 3.7 seconds;
                • maximum speed: electronically limited to 250 km/h.

                  BMW decided not to equip the M2 CS with a manual transmission, as this would limit the engine power to below 500 hp.

                  According to BMW M chief Frank van Meel, the use of an automatic transmission made it possible to fully realize the potential of the S58 engine.

                  Production of the BMW M2 CS is expected to begin in August 2025 at the plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The model is expected to be released in a limited edition.

                  The starting price in the USA will be 99 thousand 775 dollars.

                  Addendum

                  The BMW M2 CS is the successor to the first CS version introduced in 2019 and continues the tradition of compact high-performance BMW M cars.

                  The model debuted at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este event in May 2025.

                  Only for the richest: BMW introduced a universal Speedtop with a powerful V8 and exclusive design24.05.25, 16:58 • 12096 views

                  Andrey Kulik

                  Andrey Kulik

                  Auto
                  Mexico
                  United States
