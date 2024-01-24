Netherlands arrests 3 people on suspicion of evading sanctions against Russia

Dutch authorities have arrested three people as part of a multinational investigation into an international smuggling network that allegedly worked to circumvent European sanctions against Russia. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, the Dutch Fiscal Information and Investigation Service reported that it had detained three people from Dimen and The Hague, all in their fifties.

It is noted that the arrests were made on January 9. Raids also took place in Estonia, Latvia, Germany and Canada.

The two suspects were administrators of a Dutch-registered company established in 2017. It exported "technological and laboratory equipment" to Russia for potentially military purposes, - Eurojust, which helped coordinate the investigation, said in a statement.

The EU has already imposed 12 sets of sanctions on Russia after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. But the restrictions have been criticized for leaving too many loopholes.

Recall

Last year, according to the decision of the Dutch prosecutor's office, 4 companies have to pay fines totaling 160,000 euros for assisting in the construction of the Crimean bridge across the Kerch Strait. In addition, 8 people received community service from 20 to 60 hours.



Products of more than 250 Western companies found in samples of destroyed or trophy Russian weapons - Yermak