UNN Lite
Netflix is cutting its game catalog: 22 games will disappear soon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

Netflix will remove over 20 games from its Game service, representing almost 20% of the catalog. These include titles like Hades, LEGO Legacy, and the Monument Valley series.

Netflix is cutting its game catalog: 22 games will disappear soon

Netflix has confirmed that it will remove over 20 games from its streaming catalog. Among them: Hades, LEGO Legacy and the Monument Valley saga. UNN reports with reference to AFP and What's on Netflix.

Details

Netflix will continue to reduce and remove nearly 20% of its Games catalog, which is 22 games. Most games will be removed on July 14, but some dates may vary.

Full list of mobile games to be removed from Netflix Games

  • Battleship;
    • Braid: Anniversary Edition;
      • Carmen;
        • Sandiego;
          • CoComelon: Play with JJ;
            • Death’s Door;
              • Diner Out: Merge Cafe;
                • Dumb Ways to Die;
                  • Ghost Detective;
                    • Hades;
                      • Katana Zero;
                        • Lego Legacy: Heroes Unboxed;
                          • Ludo King;
                            • Monument Valley;
                              • Monument Valley 2;
                                • Monument Valley 3;
                                  • Rainbow Six: SMOL;
                                    • Raji: An Ancient Epic;
                                      • SpongeBob: Bubble Pop F.U.N.;
                                        • TED Tumblewords;
                                          • The Case of the Golden Idol;
                                            • The Rise of the Golden;
                                              • Idol Vineyard Valley.

                                                For reference

                                                Monument Valley 3 was released in December 2024 exclusively on Netflix on iOS and Android.

                                                Monument Valley 3 will be released on PC and consoles on July 22. The same goes for Hades, whose iOS port was launched only on Netflix in 2024.

                                                Reminder

                                                The Dutch consumer protection organization Stichting Massaschade & Consument has filed a class action lawsuit against Sony on behalf of approximately three million PlayStation users in the Netherlands.

                                                The Ukrainian game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 received high marks from gamers, despite technical issues. Metacritic rated the game 74/100 for PC and 81/100 for Xbox.

                                                Moonbug Entertainment and Sanrio Co. have teamed up to create a new animated series, which will launch in 2026.

                                                Ihor Telezhnikov

