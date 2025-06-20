Netanyahu meets with senior US officials amid Trump's consideration of striking Iran - media

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials met with officials from the administration of US President Donald Trump, The Jerusalem Post reports, citing two sources familiar with the meeting, writes UNN.

"Prime Minister (of Israel) Benjamin Netanyahu, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Defense Minister Israel Katz, Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, and other Israeli officials met with officials from the Trump administration, which included Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, on Thursday evening," the publication writes.

The meeting took place as the US deliberated on whether to join Israel in striking Iran.

US President Donald Trump stated that he would decide whether the country would join the strikes against the Islamic Republic within two weeks.

