Nepal's PM resigns amid unrest, VIPs evacuated

Due to unrest in Nepal, Prime Minister Sharma Oli resigned, and the evacuation of VIPs began. This was reported by UNN with reference to India Today.

Details

It is noted that approximately ten helicopters flew from the ministerial residence to Tribhuvan International Airport, carrying government members and other VIPs.

Protesters on social media are calling for fireworks, drones, etc., to be launched to obstruct planes. Videos of the unrest have appeared online.

It later became known that the ban on social media use, which had been introduced earlier, was lifted. But despite this, the unrest did not stop.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that at least 13 people died and dozens were injured after the start of unrest in Nepal due to a government ban on social media.