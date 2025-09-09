Nepal's PM resigns amid unrest, VIPs evacuated

$41.250.03
In Russia, two more gas pipelines were disabled due to explosionsPhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 36179 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 33501 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
06:31 AM • 21905 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 20731 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 23632 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 36195 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 48760 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 28466 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 49392 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukrainians in Poland face fines for driving: what changes from October 1September 9, 12:42 AM • 20461 views
In Bila Tserkva, a guy beat two people: police detained the assailantPhotoSeptember 9, 01:19 AM • 23128 views
Paid a million dollars: Rapper Diddy was the mastermind behind Tupac Shakur's murderSeptember 9, 01:55 AM • 24765 views
In the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia, occupiers threaten with criminal charges for Ukrainian TV antennas - CNSSeptember 9, 02:16 AM • 21467 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 19707 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 19728 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 36179 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 33501 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 48760 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 40828 views
Nepal's PM resigns amid unrest, VIPs evacuated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1058 views

Nepal's Prime Minister Sharma Oli has resigned due to unrest. Evacuation of VIPs has begun.

Nepal's PM resigns amid unrest, VIPs evacuated

Due to unrest in Nepal, Prime Minister Sharma Oli resigned, and the evacuation of VIPs began. This was reported by UNN with reference to India Today.

Details

It is noted that approximately ten helicopters flew from the ministerial residence to Tribhuvan International Airport, carrying government members and other VIPs.

Protesters on social media are calling for fireworks, drones, etc., to be launched to obstruct planes. Videos of the unrest have appeared online.

It later became known that the ban on social media use, which had been introduced earlier, was lifted. But despite this, the unrest did not stop.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that at least 13 people died and dozens were injured after the start of unrest in Nepal due to a government ban on social media.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the WorldEvents
Nepal