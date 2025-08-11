$41.390.07
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Nepal waives climbing fees for nearly a hundred peaks to attract mountaineers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

Nepal is waiving climbing permit fees for 97 peaks in the northwestern Himalayas for two years. This decision aims to attract tourists to lesser-known mountains and stimulate the development of poor border regions.

Nepal waives climbing fees for nearly a hundred peaks to attract mountaineers

Over the next two years, climbers will be able to conquer 97 mountains in Nepal's northwestern Himalayas for free. The country's authorities are waiving permit fees to attract tourists to lesser-known peaks and stimulate the development of poor border regions with China, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Nepal will waive climbing fees for nearly 100 peaks in the remote northwestern Himalayas over the next two years to try to attract more climbers to the less developed region bordering China.

- a country official said on Monday, the publication reports.

Himal Gautam, a representative of the Department of Tourism, stated that the decision to waive permit fees for 97 peaks, ranging from 5,870 meters to 7,132 meters in height in Nepal's Karnali and Far West provinces, was aimed at promoting mountaineering on smaller mountains in remote areas.

The idea is to encourage climbers to visit unexplored but picturesque areas and mountain peaks

- said Gautam.

Addition

Nepal has 491 mountain peaks, but climbers usually focus on only about 25 of them, mostly located in the northeastern and central parts of the country. Among the most popular is the world's highest point, Everest, which attracts hundreds of tourists every year.

From September, the cost of climbing permits is expected to increase: for lower mountains, the fee will rise from $250 to $350, and for climbing Everest, from $11,000 to $15,000.

However, according to Himal Gautam, the waiver of permit fees for some peaks is aimed at stimulating tourism development and improving the economic situation of residents in Nepal's least developed areas.

Mountaineering and trekking remain one of the main attractions for tourists and an important source of income and jobs in the country, which is currently experiencing financial difficulties.

Flood in Nepal has already claimed 9 lives, over 20 missing7/10/25, 10:12 AM • 1772 views

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Reuters
Mount Everest
Nepal