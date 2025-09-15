$41.310.00
Nepal: 72 dead in mass protests after social media ban

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Last week, 72 people died in Nepal during mass protests sparked by the government's ban on 26 social media networks. Another 191 injured are receiving medical care in various facilities across the country.

Nepal: 72 dead in mass protests after social media ban

During mass protests in Nepal last week, 72 people died. This was reported by Nepal News, informs UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Nepalese government secretariat, Eknarayan Aryal, the deaths occurred "during the protests on September 8, as well as during subsequent arsons and violent incidents on September 9."

A total of 72 people died. Another 191 injured are currently receiving medical care in various hospitals and medical facilities across the country.

- said the official.

The publication reminds that protests in Nepal erupted after the government banned 26 social networks, including Facebook and X, which protesters considered an attack on freedom of speech.

Recall

Former Chief Justice of Nepal Sushila Karki was sworn in as interim Prime Minister of the country after the government's resignation amid mass youth protests and the dissolution of parliament.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Nepal