Negotiations with the Americans in Jeddah are going "OK," assessed a Ukrainian official - report
Kyiv • UNN
In Jeddah, negotiations are ongoing between representatives of Ukraine and the United States regarding a possible partial ceasefire with Russia. A high-ranking Ukrainian official anonymously told AFP that the talks are proceeding "normally."
A senior Ukrainian official commented to AFP that negotiations with the Americans in Saudi Arabia are going "OK," as reported by French media, writes UNN.
Details
Negotiations between Ukrainians and Americans in Jeddah regarding what is described as a "possible partial ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow" are going "OK," a senior Ukrainian official told AFP on Tuesday on condition of anonymity.
"The negotiations are going OK, many issues have been discussed," said, according to reports, a senior Ukrainian official in a comment to AFP.
Supplement
On March 11, a high-level meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the USA began in Jeddah. The parties are discussing the path to peace and bilateral relations between the countries.
In response to a question from CNN about the progress of the meeting, a participant from the USA, White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, briefly replied: "They are progressing" ("Getting there").
A participant from the Ukrainian delegation in the negotiations with the USA in Jeddah, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, commented on the progress of the negotiations with the US team, stating that "work is ongoing."