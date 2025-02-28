“Negotiations with partner countries are ongoing": Leskovyi on the introduction of Ukrainian as a foreign language abroad
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Education and Science is negotiating with partner countries to introduce Ukrainian as a foreign language in foreign schools. This will help Ukrainian children abroad to avoid learning Russian and popularize the Ukrainian language among foreigners.
The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine is negotiating with partner countries to introduce Ukrainian as a foreign language in schools abroad. This was announced by the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi during an hour of questions to the government, a correspondent of UNN reports.
Details
Children are indeed in a situation where they have to learn the local language as foreigners, the foreign language studied in that country (mostly English or another language of European countries) and a second foreign language. And then they choose Russian in order to relieve themselves and not learn three languages at the same time. This is a really critical situation,
The minister noted that the ministry is currently negotiating with partner countries on Ukrainian as a foreign language.
It is necessary to do this and it has prospects. We have a favorable position on the part of the ministries of education of many countries with which we work on this topic. It provides for the study of Ukrainian by foreigners, meaning that it starts with the basics. But from the point of view of relieving our children, it is rational,
School graduates will no longer receive gold and silver medals13.02.25, 13:21 • 40847 views