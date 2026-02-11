$43.090.06
Negotiations in Russia and Belarus are impossible - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that negotiations to end the war are impossible in Moscow or Minsk. Ukraine is ready to meet in any territories except for the Russian Federation and Belarus.

Negotiations in Russia and Belarus are impossible - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that negotiations to end the war cannot be held in Moscow or Minsk, reports UNN.

Details

"I heard several times how the Russian side invited. It seems to me that they invited me personally. I reacted to that. We are defending our state, Russia attacked us and they are the aggressor. I cannot come to negotiations with Putin in Moscow... the capital of the country that is the aggressor in this war," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Ukraine is ready to support the US proposal to meet in any territories except Russia and Belarus.

Context

Today, a number of media outlets reported that among the extravagant options for accelerating the negotiation process, the possibility of a Ukrainian delegation coming to Moscow for direct talks with Putin is being considered.

Recall

The Kremlin stated that contacts between Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "are only possible in Moscow."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Minsk
Vladimir Putin
Belarus
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine