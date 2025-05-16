Istanbul talks: Russian and Ukrainian delegations take a break - media

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul have not ended, the delegations have taken a break, UNN reports citing Russian media.

Details

According to Russian media, the Russian delegation left the hall where negotiations with Ukraine are taking place in Istanbul for a while.

It is currently unknown whether the Russian delegation will leave Turkey today, Russian media quoted a source as saying.

Earlier it was reported that the meeting of delegations from Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul has ended.

Addition

The Turkish, American and Ukrainian delegations met at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul under the chairmanship of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on May 15 at around 10:45 a.m. as part of the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks. Negotiations lasted until approximately 12:00.

A trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia and Ukraine, which will be held in the same place, was scheduled for 12:30 p.m. But the Russian delegation arrived late. The meeting started around 13:36.

According to media reports, Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the negotiations by demanding that they be held without the US and Turkey.

These are the first direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow since those held shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey ready for talks, but Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin refused to attend direct talks, although he had proposed them himself before, and instead sent a lower-level delegation.

US President Donald Trump hinted that he was ready to join high-level talks in Turkey, but dashed any hope of a breakthrough after confirming Putin's absence.