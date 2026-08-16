Almost 550 projects will receive funding following the results of "Tyсяchovesny"

The Ministry of Culture team, together with its partners, completed the final stage of the "Tyshchovesna" selection in Ivano-Frankivsk; more than 500 projects will receive funding, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Culture.

A total of 546 projects will receive funding: "Visual Art" — 77 projects, "Performing Arts" — 133 projects, "Contemporary Music" — 144 projects, "Non-fiction (documentary) Films and Series" — 70 projects, "Feature Films and Series" — 92 projects, "Films for Children and Animation" — 30 projects - the statement said.

According to the ministry, the teams presented 1,215 projects in total at the pitching sessions. In parallel with the pitching sessions, 15 professional discussions, 5 concerts, 4 theatrical performances, and numerous meetings of the cultural community were held.

The final pitching session was the third and key stage of "Tyshchovesna." Authors, directors, producers, musicians, artists, cultural managers, and creative teams defended their projects before the competition committees. Overall, the final "Tyshchovesna" pitching sessions lasted 320 hours.

The Ministry of Culture reminded that a separate evaluation procedure applies to the "Audiovisual Shows and Videos for Social Media" category, for which the second stage will be final. Its results will be announced later.

"These five days have been about much more than more than 1,200 presentations. They have brought together thousands of people, new contacts, partnerships, and ideas that have already begun to give rise to new projects. ‘Tyshchovesna’ has demonstrated the scale of the creative energy that exists in Ukraine today, and at the same time, the enormous demand for systematic support for culture. Our task is to help transform this energy into films, music, performances, animation, and artistic projects that Ukrainians will watch, listen to, and choose. This is an investment not only in culture, but also in our resilience, economy, and ability to speak to the world in our own voice," said Tetiana Berezhna, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine – Minister of Culture of Ukraine.

We would add

"Tyshchovesna" was launched in response to Ukraine’s need for more high-quality, competitive cultural products — films, series, animation, music, theatrical productions, exhibitions, and other projects capable of engaging Ukrainian audiences and representing Ukraine worldwide. Up to UAH 4 billion in state support has been allocated for the initiative.

A total of 2,634 applications were submitted to participate in "Tyshchovesna." After the second stage of expert evaluation, more than 1,200 projects advanced to the final pitching session. More than 180 Ukrainian and international experts evaluated the creativity and quality of the presentations, the feasibility of implementation, the teams’ professional readiness, the justification of the budgets, international potential, and the proposed amount of co-financing.

More than 20% of the participants in "Tyshchovesna" are debutants. Next year, the initiative is planned to be expanded with two more categories — video games and books.

We remind you

On August 13, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined the final stage of "Tyshchovesna." The head of state visited the creative venues where the pitching sessions were being held and spoke with the initiative’s participants, experts, and partners.