Nearly 100 passengers rescued in Thailand: ferry from Koh Kood began sinking en route to mainland

04:14 PM • 10961 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
03:56 PM • 12710 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 18101 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
01:38 PM • 32182 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 42052 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
12:48 PM • 23900 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
12:24 PM • 47162 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 40406 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
November 20, 08:56 AM • 53621 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
November 20, 08:21 AM • 29581 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can make
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 18103 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 42056 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
Nearly 100 passengers rescued in Thailand: ferry from Koh Kood began sinking en route to mainland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 712 views

Thai authorities rescued 97 passengers and 10 crew members of a private ferry that began taking on water during a voyage from Koh Kood island to the mainland. The crew discovered a hole in the hull, after which the captain anchored the vessel and called for rescuers.

Nearly 100 passengers rescued in Thailand: ferry from Koh Kood began sinking en route to mainland

Thailand's maritime authorities reported a successful rescue operation in Trat province: almost 100 passengers of a private ferry were evacuated after the vessel began taking on water during a voyage from the popular island of Koh Kood to the mainland. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

According to the provincial public relations department, the crew discovered a hole in the hull approximately halfway through the 40-kilometer route in the Gulf of Thailand. Due to high waves, the captain decided to anchor the ferry and immediately called rescuers.

Bus plunges into ravine in Peru: at least 37 dead12.11.25, 15:41 • 3542 views

Other ferries, fishing boats, and military vessels arrived to help, evacuating 97 passengers and 10 crew members within an hour. There were no casualties as a result of the incident.

Thai media reported that after the water was pumped out, the damaged boat was towed to shore.

Chinese warships arrive in Cambodia amid border dispute10.10.25, 13:20 • 3540 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Cambodia
Associated Press
Thailand
China