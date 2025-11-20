Nearly 100 passengers rescued in Thailand: ferry from Koh Kood began sinking en route to mainland

Thailand's maritime authorities reported a successful rescue operation in Trat province: almost 100 passengers of a private ferry were evacuated after the vessel began taking on water during a voyage from the popular island of Koh Kood to the mainland. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

According to the provincial public relations department, the crew discovered a hole in the hull approximately halfway through the 40-kilometer route in the Gulf of Thailand. Due to high waves, the captain decided to anchor the ferry and immediately called rescuers.

Bus plunges into ravine in Peru: at least 37 dead

Other ferries, fishing boats, and military vessels arrived to help, evacuating 97 passengers and 10 crew members within an hour. There were no casualties as a result of the incident.

Thai media reported that after the water was pumped out, the damaged boat was towed to shore.

Chinese warships arrive in Cambodia amid border dispute