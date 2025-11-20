Nearly 100 passengers rescued in Thailand: ferry from Koh Kood began sinking en route to mainland
Kyiv • UNN
Thai authorities rescued 97 passengers and 10 crew members of a private ferry that began taking on water during a voyage from Koh Kood island to the mainland. The crew discovered a hole in the hull, after which the captain anchored the vessel and called for rescuers.
Thailand's maritime authorities reported a successful rescue operation in Trat province: almost 100 passengers of a private ferry were evacuated after the vessel began taking on water during a voyage from the popular island of Koh Kood to the mainland. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.
Details
According to the provincial public relations department, the crew discovered a hole in the hull approximately halfway through the 40-kilometer route in the Gulf of Thailand. Due to high waves, the captain decided to anchor the ferry and immediately called rescuers.
Other ferries, fishing boats, and military vessels arrived to help, evacuating 97 passengers and 10 crew members within an hour. There were no casualties as a result of the incident.
Thai media reported that after the water was pumped out, the damaged boat was towed to shore.
