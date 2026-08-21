Near Kyiv, a man opened fire in a supermarket and was served with a notice of suspicion

In the Kyiv region, a man opened fire in a supermarket and was notified of suspicion on charges of hooliganism, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv region police.

Details

In the village of Liutizh, Vyshhorod district, a man fired shots inside a retail establishment.

Law enforcement officers established that a conflict arose between the perpetrator and a local resident in the supermarket. Subsequently, the 30-year-old suspect left the store and went to a Volkswagen car belonging to his acquaintance, took out a weapon, and returned to the retail premises, where he fired two shots into the floor.

In Kyiv, a man opened fire in a supermarket, he was detained

After that, the man went outside and fired another shot into the air, got into the car driven by his acquaintance, and left the scene.

Criminal police officers promptly established the suspect’s whereabouts.

The perpetrator was detained in accordance with due procedure and placed in a temporary detention facility. The weapon and other material evidence were seized.

Investigators notified the man of suspicion (Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The investigation is ongoing.

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