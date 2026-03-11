Near Kyiv, a man opened fire in a store, aiming at shelves with alcohol

In the Kyiv region, a drunken man started a shooting in a store. He was led out of the premises by another visitor, the attacker was notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv region police.

Details

In Boryspil, a man, being in a state of alcoholic intoxication, committed hooligan acts in a retail premises and on the adjacent territory, firing a pistol.

The incident was reported to the police by the establishment's employees. Arriving at the scene, law enforcement officers found that a 29-year-old local resident entered one of the city's stores. While waiting for service, the suspect pulled out a pistol, aimed it at the shelves with alcoholic beverages, and fired a shot.

Drunk Ivano-Frankivsk resident started shooting with a starter pistol near a store

After that, the man went outside and fired several more shots in the area adjacent to the establishment. Later, the shooter returned to the retail premises and, while talking to the employees, demonstratively placed the pistol on the counter.

At this time, a visitor with his family entered the store, saw the man with the pistol, and immediately led him out of the premises.

Investigators informed the suspect of suspicion (Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Police in Kyiv region detained a man after a shooting and fight in Tarasivka