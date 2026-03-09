$43.8150.90
Drunk Ivano-Frankivsk resident started shooting with a starter pistol near a store

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a 43-year-old man was detained after firing three shots during a conflict. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Drunk Ivano-Frankivsk resident started shooting with a starter pistol near a store

In Ivano-Frankivsk, police detained a man who fired shots from a starter pistol during a conflict. This was reported by the Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast police, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on March 8 at 7:01 PM, the "102" line received a report that an unknown person had fired shots on Sorokhteya Street in Ivano-Frankivsk, near a grocery store.

An investigative and operational group and patrol officers immediately went to the scene. During the verification of the information, the police established that a conflict arose between a group of men. During the verbal dispute, one of the participants - a local resident born in 1981 - being in a state of alcoholic intoxication, fired three shots from a starter pistol.

- the report says.

It is indicated that law enforcement officers promptly detained the man and took him to the Ivano-Frankivsk District Police Department. Currently, the police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

Recall

Earlier, in Khmelnytskyi, a man was detained who committed a night shooting with automatic weapons. The attacker was intoxicated and surrendered to special forces.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
National Police of Ukraine
Ivano-Frankivsk