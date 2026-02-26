In Bukovyna, a driver tried to escape and injured a police officer; he was detained with gunfire

In the Chernivtsi region, a man refused to show documents and tried to run over law enforcement officers while attempting to escape. He was detained with the use of weapons. According to the Chernivtsi regional police, the offender was wanted for draft evasion, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred in the city of Storozhynets. While on duty, law enforcement officers stopped a Ford car for document verification. However, the driver refused to present documents and provide his personal data. Ignoring the lawful demands of the police, the driver attempted to run them over, after which he tried to escape. As a result of the incident, one of the police officers sustained a leg injury.

The law enforcement officer used his service firearm, firing several shots at the rear wheel of the vehicle. There were no casualties as a result of the use of weapons.

Despite the damaged wheel, the driver continued to drive and tried to escape, but police soon detained him in accordance with procedural law.

The offender turned out to be a 41-year-old man who is wanted for evading conscription, mobilization, and military registration.

Additionally

The issue of entering information about the event into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 342 (Resistance to a representative of authority, a law enforcement officer, a state executive, a private executive, a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border or a serviceman, an authorized person of the Deposit Guarantee Fund for individuals) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is currently being resolved.

Procedural actions are ongoing, the results of which will provide a final legal qualification of the event. The pre-trial investigation continues.

Near Kyiv, a man threatened passers-by and police with a grenade: law enforcement officers used weapons