On the night of Thursday, August 28, in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, a drone attack caused a fire near a winery associated with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by Insider, writes UNN.

Details

The governor of Krasnodar Krai, Veniamin Kondratyev, reported a fire in a forest area near Gelendzhik. According to him, as of August 28, the fire had spread over more than 30 hectares.

According to Insider agency, the fire started due to falling drone debris. It should be noted that at that time, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have shot down 18 UAVs over Krasnodar Krai.

The fire spread in the area of the village of Krinitsa near Gelendzhik. The fire occurred just 10 km from Vladimir Putin's palace on Cape Idokopas, and another fire occurred less than a kilometer from the Krinitsa winery, which is associated with Vladimir Putin.

According to Russian media, the fire could have approached Putin's residence to a distance of 3 km. As of August 29, the area of the fire is 41.5 hectares. More than 300 people, 80 units of equipment, a helicopter, and an airplane were involved in extinguishing the fire.

It is noted that Putin's winery was mentioned under the name "Old Provence" – it was for this winery that designer furniture and gilded toilet brushes from Italy were purchased.

