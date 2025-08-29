Near Gelendzhik, after a drone attack, a forest is burning a kilometer from Putin's winery

$41.260.06
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildren
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 6080 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchange
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 12680 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 29783 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 28459 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 43505 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 66224 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 62116 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 144847 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 71280 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate Catastrophe
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia
Ukrainian soldier survived torture by occupiers in Donetsk region: details of another Russian war crime
Over 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war identified in a penal colony in Chechnya: what is known about their fate
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underway
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of Ukraine
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildren
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchange
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 6076 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ihor Terekhov
Elon Musk
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th place
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement
Facebook
The Times
Starlink
Fox News
S-400 missile system

Near Gelendzhik, after a drone attack, a forest is burning a kilometer from Putin's winery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

The fire near Gelendzhik, which broke out after a drone attack, covered more than 40 hectares of forest. The fire threatens a winery associated with the Russian dictator.

Near Gelendzhik, after a drone attack, a forest is burning a kilometer from Putin's winery

On the night of Thursday, August 28, in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, a drone attack caused a fire near a winery associated with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by Insider, writes UNN.

Details

The governor of Krasnodar Krai, Veniamin Kondratyev, reported a fire in a forest area near Gelendzhik. According to him, as of August 28, the fire had spread over more than 30 hectares.

According to Insider agency, the fire started due to falling drone debris. It should be noted that at that time, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have shot down 18 UAVs over Krasnodar Krai.

The fire spread in the area of the village of Krinitsa near Gelendzhik. The fire occurred just 10 km from Vladimir Putin's palace on Cape Idokopas, and another fire occurred less than a kilometer from the Krinitsa winery, which is associated with Vladimir Putin.

According to Russian media, the fire could have approached Putin's residence to a distance of 3 km. As of August 29, the area of the fire is 41.5 hectares. More than 300 people, 80 units of equipment, a helicopter, and an airplane were involved in extinguishing the fire.

It is noted that Putin's winery was mentioned under the name "Old Provence" – it was for this winery that designer furniture and gilded toilet brushes from Italy were purchased.

General Staff confirmed the hit on an object in Bryansk region that supplies the Russian army with petroleum products29.08.25, 13:18 • 1892 views

Olga Rozgon

Vladimir Putin
Italy