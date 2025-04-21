$41.400.01
Exclusives
NBU will transfer more than UAH 84 billion to the budget – more than a year earlier

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

The National Bank of Ukraine will transfer more than UAH 84 billion to the state budget. This is the largest amount that the NBU has ever transferred, which will be a significant contribution to the defense capability of Ukraine.

NBU will transfer more than UAH 84 billion to the budget – more than a year earlier

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) will transfer a record amount to the state budget – more than UAH 84 billion. This is reported by the National Bank, writes UNN.

Details 

"This year, the National Bank will transfer more than UAH 84 billion to the State Budget of Ukraine. And although our goal is not to make a profit, and we focus all our efforts on fulfilling the mandate of the National Bank – ensuring price and financial stability, I am convinced that these funds will be a significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and the ability of our state to resist the enemy. Especially considering that this is the largest amount that the NBU has ever transferred to the budget," said Andriy Pyshny, Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine.

NBU: most companies predict salary increases18.04.25, 08:18 • 3370 views

In particular, according to the information, the Council of the National Bank of Ukraine approved the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Consolidated Management Report of the National Bank of Ukraine for 2024 on April 18, 2025.

As of December 31, 2024, the balance sheet currency of the National Bank amounted to UAH 2,700 billion (in 2023 – UAH 2,392.6 billion)

- reports the National Bank of Ukraine.

Key components of assets: 

securities of non-residents – UAH 1.24 trillion;

funds and deposits in foreign currency – UAH 487.1 billion;

securities of Ukraine – UAH 714.8 billion.

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans 17.04.25, 14:16 • 66849 views

It is noted that the main changes in the assets of the National Bank in 2024 were due to an 8% increase in the volume of international reserves – to USD 43.8 billion at the end of 2024 (from USD 40.5 billion – at the end of 2023), in particular an increase:

by 15% of the volume of securities of non-residents;

by 30% of funds and deposits in foreign currency.

The liabilities of the National Bank as of December 31, 2024 amount to UAH 2,132 billion, which is 79% of the balance sheet currency (liabilities)

- the NBU post reads.

In particular, the main changes in the liabilities of the National Bank occurred in the following items: 

banknotes and coins in circulation, the volume of which increased by 7.6% to UAH 822.6 billion;

funds of state and other institutions, the volume of which increased 2 times and amounts to UAH 278.2 billion;

deposit certificates issued by the National Bank of Ukraine, the volume of which decreased by 11.7% and amounts to UAH 548.9 billion.

In 2024, the increase in the size of the National Bank's own capital by 35% – from UAH 420.1 billion to UAH 567.6 billion – was mainly due to the growth of revaluation reserves, which was mainly due to the change in the official exchange rate of the hryvnia to foreign currencies.

The financial result of the National Bank for 2024 amounted to UAH 231 billion.

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer17.04.25, 13:35 • 55101 view

Among the main components are: 

net interest income in the amount of UAH 17.6 billion;

positive revaluation of financial instruments in the amount of almost UAH 200 billion, which is a consequence of the change in the official exchange rate and their fair value. Part of this revaluation – UAH 128.6 billion – is an unrealized (preliminary) result of the change in the official exchange rate, which, in accordance with the requirements of the Law of Ukraine "On the National Bank of Ukraine", is accumulated in the form of a revaluation reserve in the capital of the National Bank.

"The National Bank's expenses related to the production of banknotes, coins and other products, personnel costs, administrative and other expenses in 2024 amounted to UAH 8.1 billion (in 2023 – UAH 7.0 billion)," the National Bank notes.

Ukrainians have less cash "on hand", but 1000-hryvnia banknotes have become more common - NBU14.04.25, 12:33 • 7325 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyFinance
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
