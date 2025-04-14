Ukrainians have less cash "on hand", but 1000-hryvnia banknotes have become more common - NBU

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3726 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 21685 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17674 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22697 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31770 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 65769 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 61362 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34173 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59720 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107090 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

+15°
1m/s
73%
Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45936 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 48011 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53428 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24799 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 8116 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 21685 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 54651 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 65769 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 61362 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 168113 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 25663 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21610 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 23210 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 25077 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27687 views
Ukrainians have less cash "on hand", but 1000-hryvnia banknotes have become more common - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5846 views

As of April 1, 2025, cash in circulation decreased by UAH 17.3 billion, the total amount is UAH 805.1 billion. The number of 1000 UAH banknotes and 10 UAH coins increased the most.

Ukrainians have less cash "on hand", but 1000-hryvnia banknotes have become more common - NBU

The amount of cash in circulation in Ukraine decreased by UAH 17.3 billion in the first quarter of this year, the NBU said, explaining this by the withdrawal of previously issued cash from circulation, while the number of UAH 1,000 banknotes and UAH 10 coins increased the most, the National Bank said on Monday, UNN writes.

As of April 1 this year, the amount of cash in circulation in Ukraine has decreased by 2.1% (or UAH 17.3 billion) since the beginning of the year and amounted to UAH 805.1 billion. This is due to seasonal factors. After all, traditionally in the first quarter of the year, cash issued in previous periods is withdrawn from circulation

- said the NBU.

Interesting facts

Updated cash circulation statistics show that:

  • there are 2.5 billion banknotes in cash circulation for a total amount of UAH 796.8 billion, as well as 14.9 billion coins (excluding commemorative and investment coins) for a total amount of UAH 8.2 billion;
    • as of April 1, 2025, there were 61 banknotes and 187 payment exchange and circulation coins per resident of Ukraine (as of January 1, 2025 - 63 and 186 pieces, respectively);
      • the largest number of banknotes in circulation are those with a face value of 500 hryvnias, and coins with a face value of 10 kopecks (26.8% and 27.7% of the total amount in circulation, respectively). The smallest number of banknotes in cash circulation are those with a face value of 50 hryvnias, and coins with a face value of 10 hryvnias (4.4% and 1.9% of the total amount in circulation, respectively);
        • the dynamics of the volume of banknotes and coins in circulation shows that the largest growth rate in the first quarter of 2025 was for banknotes with a face value of UAH 1,000 and coins with a face value of UAH 10. Their number in circulation increased by 3% and 5.4%, respectively, compared to the beginning of this year.

          NBU to replace old-style 500 UAH banknotes: what you need to know22.07.24, 11:18 • 25819 views

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

          SocietyEconomyFinance
