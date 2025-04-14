Ukrainians have less cash "on hand", but 1000-hryvnia banknotes have become more common - NBU

The amount of cash in circulation in Ukraine decreased by UAH 17.3 billion in the first quarter of this year, the NBU said, explaining this by the withdrawal of previously issued cash from circulation, while the number of UAH 1,000 banknotes and UAH 10 coins increased the most, the National Bank said on Monday, UNN writes.

As of April 1 this year, the amount of cash in circulation in Ukraine has decreased by 2.1% (or UAH 17.3 billion) since the beginning of the year and amounted to UAH 805.1 billion. This is due to seasonal factors. After all, traditionally in the first quarter of the year, cash issued in previous periods is withdrawn from circulation - said the NBU.

Interesting facts

Updated cash circulation statistics show that:

there are 2.5 billion banknotes in cash circulation for a total amount of UAH 796.8 billion, as well as 14.9 billion coins (excluding commemorative and investment coins) for a total amount of UAH 8.2 billion;

as of April 1, 2025, there were 61 banknotes and 187 payment exchange and circulation coins per resident of Ukraine (as of January 1, 2025 - 63 and 186 pieces, respectively);

the largest number of banknotes in circulation are those with a face value of 500 hryvnias, and coins with a face value of 10 kopecks (26.8% and 27.7% of the total amount in circulation, respectively). The smallest number of banknotes in cash circulation are those with a face value of 50 hryvnias, and coins with a face value of 10 hryvnias (4.4% and 1.9% of the total amount in circulation, respectively);

the dynamics of the volume of banknotes and coins in circulation shows that the largest growth rate in the first quarter of 2025 was for banknotes with a face value of UAH 1,000 and coins with a face value of UAH 10. Their number in circulation increased by 3% and 5.4%, respectively, compared to the beginning of this year.

