February 25, 07:42 PM • 12541 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 22848 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 21187 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 19797 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 17839 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 15622 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 30180 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 18776 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 18003 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 36736 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

NBU sets official dollar exchange rate for February 25: hryvnia strengthens

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official dollar exchange rate for February 25 at 43.24 hryvnias, which is 2 kopecks less than the day before. The euro exchange rate is 50.96 hryvnias.

NBU sets official dollar exchange rate for February 25: hryvnia strengthens

As of Thursday, February 25, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.24 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 43.26 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 50.96. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.2413 UAH (-2 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 50.9620 UAH (-1 kopeck) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 12.0728 UAH (-1 kopeck) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Thursday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 43.00-43.49 UAH, the euro at 50.75-51.34 UAH, the zloty at 11.80-12.40 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 43.24-43.27 UAH/dollar and 50.98-51.00 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      The National Bank of Ukraine will withdraw 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes of 2003–2007 designs from circulation starting in March 2026, replacing them with corresponding coins. Citizens will be able to exchange these banknotes indefinitely at the NBU and for several years at other banks.

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty