NBU sets official dollar exchange rate for February 25: hryvnia strengthens

As of Thursday, February 25, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.24 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 43.26 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 50.96. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.2413 UAH (-2 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 50.9620 UAH (-1 kopeck) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 12.0728 UAH (-1 kopeck) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Thursday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 43.00-43.49 UAH, the euro at 50.75-51.34 UAH, the zloty at 11.80-12.40 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 43.24-43.27 UAH/dollar and 50.98-51.00 UAH/euro.

Recall

