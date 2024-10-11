NBU puts into circulation a new commemorative coin “Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine”
The National Bank of Ukraine has put into circulation a new commemorative coin “Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine” with a face value of 10 hryvnias. The NBU plans to mint 10 million of these coins.
On the Day of Logistics Specialists of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Bank of Ukraine has put into circulation a new commemorative coin “Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine” with a face value of 10 hryvnias, the NBU reported, UNN reports.
The coin was presented by NBU Deputy Governor Oleksiy Shaban and Deputy Commander of the Armed Forces Logistics Colonel Serhiy Artamoshchenko.
It is difficult to overestimate the importance of logistics for military affairs, because without it, no airplane can take off, no tanks can move, and most importantly, neither defense nor offense is possible. It is not for nothing that military logistics is called the practical art of planning and managing the movement and supply of troops. The logistics forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provide the Ukrainian military with everything they need to fully resist the aggressor and ensure our future victory
The NBU noted that the National Bank will mint 10 million such coins.
It is noted that the reverse of the coin bears the inscriptions: “Steel power, unshakable will!” and “Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine”.
The main element of the composition is the image of the beret badge of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, based on a stylized outline of a fortress with four bastions, on which are superimposed crossed swords with their handles downward with blades turning into wheat ears, and the rod of Mercury, located vertically. In the background of the coin are schematically depicted topographic maps
