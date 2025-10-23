$41.760.01
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM • 3268 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM • 7508 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
10:10 AM • 10610 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 12179 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumn
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 8906 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasons
07:25 AM • 14012 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey band
07:22 AM • 15880 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
07:21 AM • 24517 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference League
06:59 AM • 14341 views
Hourly power outage schedules today in 12 regions - minister
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3286 views

The National Bank of Ukraine kept the key policy rate at 15.5%. This decision was made due to high inflation expectations and pro-inflationary risks associated with the growing energy deficit.

NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks

The National Bank of Ukraine kept the key policy rate at 15.5%, the NBU reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

The Board of the National Bank decided to keep the key policy rate at 15.5%

- the regulator stated.

As noted by the NBU, "despite the decline in inflation in recent months, inflation expectations remain high, and pro-inflationary risks, particularly those related to the growing energy deficit and budget needs, have intensified."

Therefore, under such conditions, "to maintain the attractiveness of hryvnia assets, the stability of the foreign exchange market, and a stable trend of inflation reduction to the 5% target within the policy horizon," the NBU, as stated, will maintain "relatively tight monetary conditions."

The NBU will maintain relatively tight monetary conditions to preserve the stability of the foreign exchange market and the attractiveness of hryvnia savings, and to ensure a sustainable reduction of inflation to the 5% target within the policy horizon.

- the NBU stated.

"Given the intensification of pro-inflationary risks, maintaining the key policy rate at an unchanged level under current conditions is appropriate. This will allow supporting demand for hryvnia savings instruments, maintaining controlled inflation expectations and the stability of the foreign exchange market, which is important for achieving price stability," the regulator noted.

The NBU listed the key conclusions:

  • inflation is decreasing, but fundamental price pressure remains stable, and expectations do not show signs of sustainable improvement;
    • the NBU's monetary policy is aimed at reducing inflation to the 5% target within the policy horizon;
      • economic growth continues, but its pace will remain moderate due to the consequences of the war;
        • the volume of international assistance remains sufficient for non-emission financing of the budget deficit and maintaining an adequate level of international reserves;
          • the course of the full-scale war remains the main risk for inflationary dynamics and economic development;
            • monetary conditions continued to ensure the attractiveness of hryvnia assets, although the impulse weakened. At the same time, they did not hinder the development of lending.

              NBU: discount rate may be maintained for longer, but easing is possible in the second half of the year16.06.25, 14:34 • 2197 views

              Julia Shramko

              Economy
              State budget
              Energy
              National Bank of Ukraine