NBU fined RozetkaPay and Portmone Group millions of hryvnias for violations

The National Bank of Ukraine has imposed fines on LLC "FC "EVO" (TM RozetkaPay) and LLC "FC MBK" (Portmone Group) for violating Ukrainian legislation regulating activities in the payment market and consumer protection legislation when providing services in the payment market, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

As reported by the NBU, the relevant decisions were adopted by the Committee on Banking Supervision and Regulation, Payment Infrastructure Oversight of the National Bank of Ukraine on November 17, 2025. The decisions of the Supervision Committee come into force on the day they are communicated to the institutions.

LLC "FC "EVO" (TM RozetkaPay)

A scheduled inspection of LLC "FC "EVO" was conducted in June-August 2025. Based on its results, violations of the requirements of the legislation regulating activities in the payment market were identified.

The fine amounts to UAH 13.6 million.

LLC "FC "EVO" is obliged to pay the fine within 14 calendar days from the date of receipt of the decision, and to eliminate violations of the legislation regulating activities in the payment market by December 17.

LLC "FC MBK" (Portmone Group)

A scheduled inspection of LLC "FC MBK" took place in March-May 2025. Based on its results, violations of the requirements of the legislation regulating activities in the payment market were identified.

The fine amounts to UAH 7.8 million.

LLC "FC MBK" is obliged to pay the fine within 14 calendar days from the date of receipt of the decision of the Supervision Committee, and to eliminate violations of the legislation regulating activities in the payment market by December 17.

What will happen to prices and the economy - the National Bank revised its forecast