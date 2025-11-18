$42.070.02
06:35 PM
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
04:46 PM
Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19
Exclusive
02:29 PM
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
02:10 PM
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
02:05 PM
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
12:54 PM
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
November 18, 11:49 AM
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
November 18, 07:59 AM
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 18, 07:00 AM
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
NBU fined RozetkaPay and Portmone Group millions of hryvnias for violations

Kyiv • UNN

 1118 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has imposed fines on FC EVO LLC (RozetkaPay) and FC MBK LLC (Portmone Group) for violating payment market legislation. RozetkaPay must pay UAH 13.6 million, and Portmone Group – UAH 7.8 million.

NBU fined RozetkaPay and Portmone Group millions of hryvnias for violations

The National Bank of Ukraine has imposed fines on LLC "FC "EVO" (TM RozetkaPay) and LLC "FC MBK" (Portmone Group) for violating Ukrainian legislation regulating activities in the payment market and consumer protection legislation when providing services in the payment market, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

As reported by the NBU, the relevant decisions were adopted by the Committee on Banking Supervision and Regulation, Payment Infrastructure Oversight of the National Bank of Ukraine on November 17, 2025. The decisions of the Supervision Committee come into force on the day they are communicated to the institutions.

LLC "FC "EVO" (TM RozetkaPay)

A scheduled inspection of LLC "FC "EVO" was conducted in June-August 2025. Based on its results, violations of the requirements of the legislation regulating activities in the payment market were identified.

The fine amounts to UAH 13.6 million.

LLC "FC "EVO" is obliged to pay the fine within 14 calendar days from the date of receipt of the decision, and to eliminate violations of the legislation regulating activities in the payment market by December 17.

LLC "FC MBK" (Portmone Group)

A scheduled inspection of LLC "FC MBK" took place in March-May 2025. Based on its results, violations of the requirements of the legislation regulating activities in the payment market were identified.

The fine amounts to UAH 7.8 million.

LLC "FC MBK" is obliged to pay the fine within 14 calendar days from the date of receipt of the decision of the Supervision Committee, and to eliminate violations of the legislation regulating activities in the payment market by December 17.

Antonina Tumanova

