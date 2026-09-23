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Nawrocki expects a permanent U.S. military base to be established in Poland, which will be named "Fort Trump"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

Poland plans to establish a permanent American base by 2029. The project requires administrative and financial matters to be agreed upon.

Nawrocki expects a permanent U.S. military base to be established in Poland, which will be named "Fort Trump"

Polish President Karol Nawrocki said he expects a permanent U.S. military base to be established in the country, to be named "Fort Trump." Warsaw would like to complete the project before Donald Trump's presidential term ends in 2029, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

When the U.S. administration and both governments complete the work, I think President Trump will then personally be able to take part in the opening of Fort Trump

– Nawrocki said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in New York.

According to the Polish president, the creation of a permanent U.S. base is "just a matter of time," although the parties still need to settle administrative and financial issues.

Poland is ready to accept more U.S. troops

Currently, around 10,000 U.S. service members are stationed in Poland on a rotational basis. Nawrocki said the country is ready to accept some U.S. troops from Germany if Washington decides to reduce its presence there.

European intelligence services have warned of possible Russian actions against NATO within the next few months21.09.26, 01:57 • 18839 views

The idea of creating a permanent U.S. base in Poland was proposed back in 2018 by then-President Andrzej Duda, who offered to allocate more than $2 billion to the project. The plan was not implemented at the time, but the United States subsequently expanded its military presence in the country.

According to Bloomberg, work on the project has intensified in recent months. In early September, representatives of the U.S. administration visited Poland to examine potential locations for the future base.

Nawrocki stressed that there are no specific deadlines yet, but he believes the creation of "Fort Trump" has effectively been confirmed.

Poland is planning a permanent U.S. base and an increase in the American contingent to 15,000 troops22.09.26, 00:17 • 3246 views

Stepan Haftko

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