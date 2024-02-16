Navalny's team can't confirm opposition leader's death: lawyer left for colony

The team of russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has not yet confirmed the information about his death. This was stated by Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh, UNN reports.

Details

The Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets District spreads the news about the death of Alexei Navalny in IC-3. We have no confirmation of this yet - Navalny's team said in a post.

It is also noted that Navalny's lawyer has already flown to Kharp (the village where Navalny's prison was located - ed.).

Recall

This afternoon, the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District announced that Navalny died in a penal colony in Russia.

Navalny sent to a colony in the Far North