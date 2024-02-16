Navalny's team can't confirm opposition leader's death: lawyer left for colony
Kyiv • UNN
Navalny's team cannot confirm the reports of his death in prison spread by the Russian authorities. His lawyer is on his way to the colony to clarify the information.
The team of russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has not yet confirmed the information about his death. This was stated by Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh, UNN reports.
The Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets District spreads the news about the death of Alexei Navalny in IC-3. We have no confirmation of this yet
It is also noted that Navalny's lawyer has already flown to Kharp (the village where Navalny's prison was located - ed.).
This afternoon, the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District announced that Navalny died in a penal colony in Russia.
