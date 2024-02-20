Navalny's mother demands Putin return her son's body

The mother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has written a written appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin demanding that he give her her son's body. The director of the FBC Ivan Zhdanov wrote about this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

The mother of the deceased oppositionist demands the return of her son's body so that she can bury him.

In the statement, she expresses confidence that this issue depends only on the Russian dictator.

In addition, a lawsuit was reportedly filed today in a court in Salekhard regarding the inaction of the Investigative Committee regarding the release of Navalny's body.

Recall

The Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Administrative District reported the death of politician Alexei Navalny in penal colony No. 3 in the village of Kharp on the afternoon of February 16. The department stated that the politician felt ill during a walk and almost immediately lost consciousness. Doctors were unable to save his life, trying to resuscitate him for more than half an hour.

After that, Navalny's body was transported from the colony to the prison in Salekhard. Representatives of the Investigative Committee of Russia informed the lawyers and the politician's mother that his body had been sent for a chemical examination that would last 14 days. They will not have access to it during this time.